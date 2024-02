Samanic accumulated three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds across six minutes during Tuesday's 124-117 victory over the Thunder.

Samanic cracked the rotation for the first time in over a week, playing six minutes due to other players being in foul trouble. Given he has featured in only half of the Jazz games to this point, there is no reason to consider him a pickup in any format.