Samanic (illness) played two minutes in Monday's 125-108 win over the Nets, finishing with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Samanic had missed Utah's last three games due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he was cleared ahead of Monday's contest and got a chance to play over the final two minutes of the contest while the Jazz had already sewn up the win. The 23-year-old will likely find himself outside of head coach Will Hardy's rotation while the Jazz have their full complement of forwards available.