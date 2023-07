Samanic tallied 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes of Wednesday's 104-94 loss to Philadelphia.

Samanic finished with a game-high 19 points while falling just one rebound shy of a double-double. Despite entering his fourth NBA season, Samanic is only 23 years old and could vie for a rotation spot with the Jazz this season if continues to impress.