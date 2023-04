Samanic signed a contract extension with the Jazz on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Following the end to a productive stint with the Jazz, Samanic agreed to terms to stay with the Jazz through the 2023-24 season. In his four games with the Jazz he's averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.3 minutes. The third-year forward will work towards securing a role in the rotation once again for next season.