Samanic suffered a knee injury during Thursday's Summer League game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Samanic appeared to have a knee-to-knee collision and limped off the court. We will likely get a proper update from the Jazz on Friday. Samanic has had a strong Summer League so far and had eight points, five rebounds and three assists in this contest before leaving for good.

