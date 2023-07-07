Samanic suffered a knee injury during Thursday's Summer League game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Samanic appeared to have a knee-to-knee collision and limped off the court. We will likely get a proper update from the Jazz on Friday. Samanic has had a strong Summer League so far and had eight points, five rebounds and three assists in this contest before leaving for good.
More News
-
Jazz's Luka Samanic: Shines in Summer League loss•
-
Jazz's Luka Samanic: Impressive in limited action•
-
Jazz's Luka Samanic: Signs extension with Jazz•
-
Jazz's Luka Samanic: Efficient performance in start•
-
Jazz's Luka Samanic: Starting against Lakers•
-
Jazz's Luka Samanic: Inks 10-day deal with Utah•