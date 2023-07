Samanic (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Timberwolves.

The Jazz will likely re-evaluate Samanic closer to the 10 p.m. ET opening tip before determining whether he'll be able to play through the right knee contusion. Samanic has yet to play in Las Vegas, but he saw action in all three of the Jazz's games during the Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging 13.3 points 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22.6 minutes in those contests.