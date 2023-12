Samanic has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to an illness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Samanic played a season-high 17 minutes during Monday's loss to the Thunder, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. His absence shouldn't significantly impact Utah's rotation, especially if Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (foot) return to action.