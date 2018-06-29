Jazz's Malcolm Hill: Reels in summer league invite
Hill will participate in summer league with the Jazz, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.
Hill went undrafted in 2017 following a four-year stint at Illinois, where he started 112 of his 137 games. Since then, he's been playing overseas. Last year, he played 51 games with Telekom Baskets Bonn of the German BBL, averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 20.5 minutes.
