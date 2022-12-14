Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
More News
-
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Joins starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in win•
-
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Posts big double-double Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Hot shooting night•