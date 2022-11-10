Beasley registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 win over the Hawks.

Beasley returned to a bench role Wednesday after starting the previous two games, but it led to an increase in shot volume (11 attempts after just eight in two starts) and finished with solid efficiency, knocking down six of his 11 shots from the field, including six of his 10 attempts from deep. With Jarred Vanderbilt presumably maintaining his starting spot, Beasley should continue to showcase his shooting skills off the bench.