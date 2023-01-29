Beasley will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Kelly Olynyk (ankle) rejoining the starters following an eight-game absence, Beasley will come off the bench. In his last 10 games as a reserve, the wing has averaged 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.9 minutes.