Beasley finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-97 loss to the Bucks.
Beasley was one of Utah's best players despite coming off the bench, and he was particularly dangerous from deep as the six made three-pointers represents a season high. He's made at least four treys in each of his last six games and is hitting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc (28-for-64) in that span. He's also scored more than 15 points in six games in a row.
