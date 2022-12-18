Beasley finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-97 loss to the Bucks.

Beasley was one of Utah's best players despite coming off the bench, and he was particularly dangerous from deep since the six threes made represented a season-high mark for him. He's been absolutely on fire from deep of late, as he has made at least four treys in each of his last six games and is hitting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc (28-for-64) in that span. He's also scored more than 15 points in six games in a row.