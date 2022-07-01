Beasley -- along with Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and four first-round picks -- was dealt from the Timberwolves to the Jazz on Friday in exchange for Rudy Gobert, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beasley broke out in 2020-21 when he averaged 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest for the Timberwolves. While he couldn't quite replicate that success last season, he should provide the Jazz with another solid scoring option, presumably off the bench. Beasley's current contract runs through the 2022-23 season and includes a $16.5 million club option for 2023-24.