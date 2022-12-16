Beasley finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 132-129 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Beasley has come off the bench for the past two games in the wake of Lauri Markkanen returning to the lineup, but the shift to the second unit hasn't hampered Beasley too much from a playing-time perspective. His minutes could become murkier when Collin Sexton (hamstring) rejoins the mix, but at the very least, Beasley should make for an excellent streaming option for three-pointers, particularly on nights like Thursday with a low volume of games. Beasley has drilled either four or five treys in each of his last five outings.