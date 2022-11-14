Beasley notched 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to Philadelphia.

Beasley continues to fire away from downtown, and his squad is happy to provide him the opportunity to do so after knocking down four or more shots from deep in four straight contests. The Florida State product had a tough start to November after scoring 12 total points in his first two games, but he's finished in double figures in five games since and has turned in solid rebounding numbers along the way.