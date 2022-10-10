Beasley (ankle) went through light drills Monday but didn't practice fully, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Beasley suffered a left ankle injury during last Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers and hadn't practiced since, so his return to light drills is an encouraging sign. However, without logging a full practice, it's unlikely he'll play Tuesday against the Spurs, though it does appear like the 6-foot-4 wing will be available when the Jazz open the regular season against the Nuggets on Oct. 19.