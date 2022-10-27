Beasley totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Rockets.

Beasley finished in double figures in the scoring column for the fourth time in five games as he continues to enjoy a strong start to the 2022-23 season. The guard received more playing time than usual due to Collin Sexton's (oblique) absence Wednesday night, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his minutes decrease at least slightly once Sexton is cleared to return.