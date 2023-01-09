Beasley chipped in 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 loss to Memphis.
Beasley led the Jazz bench with 15 points in the loss, a much better effort when compared to his previous outing. He remains a steady source of points off the bench, and should Kelly Olynyk be forced to miss time due to his ankle injury, Beasley could be in for a slight bump. He certainly warrants attention in standard leagues, although must-roster status might be taking things a bit too far.
