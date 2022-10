Beasley will not return to Tuesday's preseason game versus the Trail Blazers with a left ankle sprain, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

It is unclear if Beasley will miss any extra time with this injury, or if it's just preseason precaution. Beasley is in line to be the starting small forward after being traded from Minnesota. Last season he averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes across 79 games.