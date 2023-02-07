Beasley registered nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Beasley's struggles continued Monday, shooting under 50 percent from the field for the fourth time in his past five games. His production has been up and down all season, often representative of his playing time. He currently sits as the 155th-ranked player in standard formats, averaging 13.4 points per game to go with 3.1 three-pointers. While he will have stretches in which he can be rostered, he should be looked at as more of a streaming candidate outside of deeper leagues.