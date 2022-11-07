Beasley closed Sunday's 110-102 victory over the Clippers with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 31 minutes.

Filling in for Jarred Vanderbilt (groin), Beasley's 10 points fell just shy of his season average, but he struggled from three-point range Sunday. It's possible Beasley will get more opportunities with the starting unit if Vanderbilt's absence extends beyond one game, but he will remain a streaming option at best for fantasy purposes. Through 11 games, Beasley is averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.5 percent behind the three-point arc.