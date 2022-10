Beasley (ankle) is off the injury report for Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets.

Beasley is healed from an ankle sprain and will start the year healthy with a chance to prove himself on the rebuilding Jazz. Whether or not he starts or comes off the bench, Beasley has upside to be a top-100 fantasy player if Utah gives him minutes in the upper-20s and lets him expand his game beyond being a pure three-point shooter. At the very least, managers should add him to their watchlist.