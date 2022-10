Beasley (ankle) won't play in the Jazz's preseason finale Friday against the Mavericks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Beasley suffered a left ankle sprain in a preseason game versus the Trail Blazers earlier in October. The guard hasn't been able to fully practice or play since the injury. Expect Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji to see larger workloads Friday against the Mavericks.