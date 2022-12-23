Beasley closed Thursday's 120-112 victory over the Wizards with 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and four steals in 26 minutes.

Beasley had the hot hand in the win, popping for a team-high 25 points. After a slow start to his Jazz career, Beasley has established himself as a key piece off the bench, providing 14.5 points per game to go with 3.3 triples and 0.9 steals per game. He sits just outside the top 100 in 12-team formats, making him a viable backend asset for anyone desperate for scoring.