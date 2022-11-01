Beasley poured in 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and added four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes Monday in the Jazz's 121-105 win over the Grizzlies.

After coming up empty from distance in a loss Friday in Denver, Beasley has bounced back by drilling eight treys between his last two games. He supplemented his season-high scoring haul with some contributions in the rebounds and assists columns, but Beasley typically can't be relied upon to provide fantasy managers aid in those areas. Instead, the 25-year-old should be viewed mostly as a streaming option for points and three-pointers.