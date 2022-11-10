Beasely is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Jarred Vanderbilt's return to the starting lineup means that Beasley will resume his bench role. Beasley has averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.7 minutes across 12 games this season.