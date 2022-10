Beasley supplied 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 victory over the Nuggets.

Beasley might have needed 13 shots to score 15 points, but he still looked quite good as the Jazz pulled one of the biggest upsets of Opening Night with their win over the Nuggets. Beasley's role in the future is not completely clear yet, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up moving to a starting role as the season progresses.