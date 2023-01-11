Beasley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Beasley will replace Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup as the Jazz opt to go with a smaller lineup than usual. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.2 minutes across his previous five games starting.