Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors.

Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered to be one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.