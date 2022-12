Beasley had three points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Clippers.

Beasley is now a combined 5-22 from the field and 4-18 from three in his last two games. However, on the season, he is shooting 41.9 percent and 39.4 percent, respectively. Fantasy managers should expect this type of inconsistency from Beasley, as he has always been a streaky shooter.