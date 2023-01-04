Beasley chipped in 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Kings.
Beasley did a little bit of everything and enjoyed one of his batter stat lines in the narrow loss. Beasley is usually the first man up with the second unit, and is a dependable source of rebounds. His scoring totals carry a lot of variance, but he's still a viable fantasy candidate in deeper leagues.
