Beasley chipped in 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss to Minnesota.

Beasley hit his first three shots of the game, two of which came from beyond the arc, for eight first-quarter points to lead the Jazz. He added 12 points in the second half on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and two steals as Utah fell to the Timberwolves at home. His 23 points led the team and it was just his fourth time reaching the 20-point mark this season.