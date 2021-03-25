Thomas was traded to the Jazz on Thursday for a future second round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thomas joins Norman Powell at the trade deadline as another player heading out of Toronto for a playoff contender out west. The 26-year-old shooting guard has averaged 7.4 minutes per game for the Raptors so far this season, shooting 41.5 percent from downtown on 1.6 attempts per game. Thomas likely won't take on a big role on this Utah team with NBA Finals aspirations, but he'll give the team another option as an efficient shooter off the bench.