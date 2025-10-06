default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Abmas agreed to a training camp contract with the Jazz on Monday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Abmas will compete for a spot on the regular-season roster, though it's more likely that he'll end up with the club's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. The 24-year-old point guard appeared in 50 outings for Salt Lake City last season, during which he averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 26.0 minutes per game.

More News