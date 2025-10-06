Abmas agreed to a training camp contract with the Jazz on Monday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Abmas will compete for a spot on the regular-season roster, though it's more likely that he'll end up with the club's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. The 24-year-old point guard appeared in 50 outings for Salt Lake City last season, during which he averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 26.0 minutes per game.