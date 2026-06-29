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Jazz's Micah Handlogten: Latches on with Utah

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Handlogten agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Utah on Friday, Jake Rongholt of WCJB-TV reports.

Handlogten spent the final three seasons of his collegiate career at Florida, though he primarily saw action off the bench in his last two years with the Gators after starting 32 games in 2023-24. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while hitting 63.1 percent of his shots from the field over 34 games during the 2025-26 campaign and will now shift his focus to competing for a roster spot with Utah.

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