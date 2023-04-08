Potter racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 win over the Nuggets.

Potter had easily the best game of his career, notching his first double-double in what were a career-high 21 minutes. The Jazz will play the Lakers in the final game of the season Sunday, and based on what we saw here, Potter could once again be in for an uptick in playing time. With that said, all 30 teams will be in action, meaning there will be an abundance of streaming value to be found.