Potter logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Potter received his second start of the season, filling in for John Collins who was ruled out due to a hip issue. He ended his night scoring a season-high 11 points, serving up an admirable performance. If Collins misses additional time as a result of his injury, look for Potter to maintain a meaningful role, be it off the bench or as a starter.