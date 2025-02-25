Potter chipped in 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Walker Kessler (illness) all sat this game out for the Jazz, but they are considered day-to-day. As the season continues to progress, it's only logical to assume that guys like Potter could be given more opportunities since the Jazz have very little to play for these days, making him a player worth monitoring in deeper formats.