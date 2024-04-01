Potter finished Sunday's 127-106 loss to the Kings with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 20 minutes.

The two-way player saw double-digit minutes off the bench for the second game in a row, and he looks as though he could be a regular in the rotation for the rest of the season with the Jazz having shut down Lauri Markkanen (shoulder). Potter submitted big numbers in the G League this season and is now averaging 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 10.6 minutes per game through 12 appearances for Utah.