Potter played three minutes and recorded one assist and no other statistics in Tuesday's 126-111 win over the Pistons.

With Kelly Olynyk (ankle) inactive for both ends of the Jazz's back-to-back set to begin the week, Utah recalled Potter from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars to provide added depth in the frontcourt. Though Potter's number wasn't called in Monday's 23-point loss to the Cavaliers, he got some garbage-time run Tuesday when the Jazz were on the right side of a blowout. Look for Potter to rejoin the Stars in the near future if Olynyk's injury doesn't prove to be a long-term concern.