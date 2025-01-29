Potter recorded 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to Golden State.

Utah were without several key contributors for the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Potter to see a healthy workload of minutes. With the Jazz positioned to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, Potter is someone who could find himself with a larger role down the stretch. In eight starts this season, he's been mostly underwhelming with averages of 6.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes.