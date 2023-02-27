Potter (elbow) played 36 minutes and scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal Saturday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 119-112 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

One of Utah's two two-way players, Potter made his first appearance for either the G League or NBA squad since Jan. 21 after a month-long recovery from surgery to address loose bodies in his right elbow. As his huge minutes total suggests, Potter didn't seem to be limited from a conditioning standpoint. The second-year center is expected to see most of his opportunities in the G League moving forward now that he's healthy again.