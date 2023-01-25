Potter will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Potter has spent the last few weeks in the G League but will miss significant time after sustaining a right elbow injury. It's possible he's able to return prior to the end of the G League season, but a better idea of his status should come into focus once he's re-evaluated. He averaged 14.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game for the Stars during the regular season prior to sustaining his injury.