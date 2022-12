Potter recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during Tuesday's win over the Blue.

Potter finished with his second double-double performance this season by reaching the 21-point mark for a second time and leading the squad in rebounding. The former Wisconsin Badger is averaging 14.7 points and 7.0 rebounds with the Stars.