Potter and the Jazz agreed to a two-way contract on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Potter joins Cody Zeller as front court depth for the Jazz after trading away Rudy Gobert. He played in three games for the Pistons in 2021 and averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes. The Wisconsin big man will have to split time between the NBA and the G League, but could see solid playing time considering the Jazz's lack of depth at center.