Devoe signed a contract with the Jazz on Wednesday.

The Jazz waived Taevion Kinsey and Nick Ongenda from their Exhibit 10 deals to open up space for Devoe. The Georgia Tech product was impressive during Summer League, logging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.9 minutes per game. While he'll face an uphill battle to land a roster spot, Devoe could get some opportunities to show what he's capable of during the preseason. His first chance to do so will come Saturday against the Trail Blazers.