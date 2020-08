Conley (knee) is absent from Utah's injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley was held out of Friday's game against the Spurs. It looks like the Jazz were just erring on the side of caution, given it was the first game in a back-to-back set. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.