Conley went for 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes of Wednesday's overtime loss to the 76ers.

Conley continues to shoot the ball extremely well from distance this season. After Wednesday's performance, he is now shooting a career best 42.2 percent from deep. Conley did have his streak of consecutive games in which he dished out at least five assists snapped at four games.