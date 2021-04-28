Conley was ruled out for the Jazz's game Wednesday in Sacramento after aggravating the right hamstring injury that previously sidelined him for six consecutive contests in February, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The Jazz are labeling Conley's injury as "left hamstring tightness," but the severity of his setback isn't yet known. Given that he also missed multiple games on two separate occasions in 2019-20 on account of a hamstring injury and a subsequent setback, expect the Jazz to proceed cautiously with Conley, who looks to be at real risk of missing time beyond Wednesday. The Jazz will already be without Donovan Mitchell (ankle) for at least the next two games (and likely more to follow), so Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic will likely be thrust into more prominent scoring and play-making roles for the remaining three games of the week if Conley is also unable to quickly move past his injury.